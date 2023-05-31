Now that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s volume has hit 1.31 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 30, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) opened at $38.00, lower -3.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.0899 and dropped to $36.31 before settling in for the closing price of $38.19. Price fluctuations for DQ have ranged from $36.91 to $77.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 70.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.30% at the time writing. With a float of $67.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4099 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.95, operating margin of +66.05, and the pretax margin is +66.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.95) by -$1.43. This company achieved a net margin of +39.49 while generating a return on equity of 52.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.04, a number that is poised to hit 5.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

The latest stats from [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.89. The third major resistance level sits at $39.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.34.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are currently 74,507K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,608 M according to its annual income of 1,820 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 709,830 K and its income totaled 278,800 K.