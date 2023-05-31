Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) average volume reaches $3.54M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $6.98, up 2.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.09 and dropped to $6.73 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has traded in a range of $2.05-$8.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.80%. With a float of $142.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.91 million.

The firm has a total of 2714 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 150,156. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 30,764 shares at a rate of $4.88, taking the stock ownership to the 369,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Insurance Officer sold 12,473 for $4.88, making the entire transaction worth $60,879. This insider now owns 188,328 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -15.30 while generating a return on equity of -53.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oscar Health Inc., OSCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.31. The third major resistance level sits at $7.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.46.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 218,349K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,964 M in contrast with the sum of -606,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,470 M and last quarter income was -39,770 K.