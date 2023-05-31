Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) posted a -2.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Company News

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stock priced at $91.70, up 0.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.00 and dropped to $90.72 before settling in for the closing price of $90.76. PM’s price has ranged from $82.85 to $109.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.20%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

The firm has a total of 79800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 786,816. In this transaction Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $98.35, taking the stock ownership to the 87,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 80,000 for $100.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,028,000. This insider now owns 1,007,048 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Philip Morris International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Philip Morris International Inc., PM], we can find that recorded value of 4.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.47. The third major resistance level sits at $92.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $89.09.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 140.88 billion, the company has a total of 1,552,197K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,762 M while annual income is 9,048 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,019 M while its latest quarter income was 1,995 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) performance over the last week is recorded -7.23%

Sana Meer -
Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.85, soaring 1.96% from the previous trading...
Read more

$2.25M in average volume shows that Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
May 26, 2023, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) trading session started at the price of $38.16, that was 0.60% jump from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with The Progressive Corporation (PGR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.50 cents.

Steve Mayer -
On May 26, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) opened at $129.03, lower -0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.