Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.84% last month.

On May 30, 2023, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) opened at $6.06, higher 2.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.26 and dropped to $6.06 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Price fluctuations for PDM have ranged from $5.99 to $14.84 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -102.50% at the time writing. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 149 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.11, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +29.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 501,473. In this transaction Director of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 197,518 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,544. This insider now owns 45,762 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +29.99 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

The latest stats from [Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., PDM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was superior to 1.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.39. The third major resistance level sits at $6.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.99. The third support level lies at $5.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

There are currently 123,643K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 779.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 563,770 K according to its annual income of 146,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 142,370 K and its income totaled -1,370 K.