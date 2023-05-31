PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) kicked off at the price of $1.56: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $1.59, down -2.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has traded in a range of $1.51-$9.61.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.30%. With a float of $43.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 497 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.43, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -125.79.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 39,651. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,326 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,386,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 8,528 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $13,670. This insider now owns 205,517 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -104.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0150. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6300 in the near term. At $1.7000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3900.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 113.40 million has total of 73,622K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 266,930 K in contrast with the sum of -277,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 51,440 K and last quarter income was -37,680 K.