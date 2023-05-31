QuantumScape Corporation (QS) average volume reaches $4.51M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $6.49, up 1.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.59 and dropped to $6.235 before settling in for the closing price of $6.32. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has traded in a range of $5.11-$13.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -736.70%. With a float of $292.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $440.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,760,870. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 355,000 shares at a rate of $7.78, taking the stock ownership to the 970,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 301,406 for $8.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,524,034. This insider now owns 970,877 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 22.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Looking closely at QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.10. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.61. Second resistance stands at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.90.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.82 billion has total of 443,662K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -411,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -104,650 K.