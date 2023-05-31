Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is expecting 22.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 30, 2023, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) opened at $25.82, higher 1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.11 and dropped to $25.63 before settling in for the closing price of $25.64. Price fluctuations for RDN have ranged from $17.83 to $26.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -0.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.90% at the time writing. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 177,655. In this transaction Sr. Exec Vice President of this company sold 7,087 shares at a rate of $25.07, taking the stock ownership to the 53,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Sr. Exec Vice President sold 32,525 for $25.67, making the entire transaction worth $834,887. This insider now owns 60,878 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.97 million, its volume of 2.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.24 in the near term. At $26.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.28.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

There are currently 156,353K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,191 M according to its annual income of 742,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310,620 K and its income totaled 157,760 K.