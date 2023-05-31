Recent developments with Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.06 cents.

On May 30, 2023, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) opened at $231.98, higher 2.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $239.00 and dropped to $231.5052 before settling in for the closing price of $228.33. Price fluctuations for CDNS have ranged from $138.76 to $232.14 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $270.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.68 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.05, operating margin of +30.15, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 10,864,713. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $217.29, taking the stock ownership to the 185,761 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 76,003 for $209.33, making the entire transaction worth $15,909,771. This insider now owns 185,761 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.54% during the next five years compared to 51.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.61 million. That was better than the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.32.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 94.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $209.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.51. However, in the short run, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $238.66. Second resistance stands at $242.58. The third major resistance level sits at $246.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $231.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $227.59. The third support level lies at $223.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

There are currently 272,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,562 M according to its annual income of 848,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,022 M and its income totaled 241,800 K.