Recent developments with Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.49 cents.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $75.48, down -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.88 and dropped to $74.665 before settling in for the closing price of $76.21. Over the past 52 weeks, CL has traded in a range of $67.84-$83.81.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.70%. With a float of $829.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $831.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.49, operating margin of +19.95, and the pretax margin is +14.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 1,968,930. In this transaction CLO and Secretary of this company sold 24,703 shares at a rate of $79.70, taking the stock ownership to the 52,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 14,594 for $81.55, making the entire transaction worth $1,190,141. This insider now owns 8,615 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.7) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 353.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.99% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 133.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

The latest stats from [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.82 million was superior to 4.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 36.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.38. The third major resistance level sits at $76.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.95. The third support level lies at $73.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.21 billion has total of 829,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,967 M in contrast with the sum of 1,785 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,770 M and last quarter income was 372,000 K.