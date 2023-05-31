Recent developments with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.02 cents.

On May 30, 2023, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) opened at $47.35, higher 0.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.67 and dropped to $47.1108 before settling in for the closing price of $47.08. Price fluctuations for GLPI have ranged from $42.40 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.30% at the time writing. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +73.63, and the pretax margin is +54.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 53,820. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $53.82, taking the stock ownership to the 150,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for $54.00, making the entire transaction worth $162,000. This insider now owns 215,981 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.69) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +52.16 while generating a return on equity of 19.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.41% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.76 in the near term. At $48.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.88. The third support level lies at $46.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

There are currently 262,356K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,312 M according to its annual income of 703,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 355,210 K and its income totaled 188,670 K.