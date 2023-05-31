Recent developments with New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.60 cents.

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) stock priced at $25.65, up 1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.47 and dropped to $25.63 before settling in for the closing price of $25.96. NFE’s price has ranged from $25.37 to $63.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 89.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.50%. With a float of $97.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 577 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.16, operating margin of +34.20, and the pretax margin is +2.59.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of New Fortress Energy Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 48.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 55,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $27.85, taking the stock ownership to the 32,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 250 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 8,555 shares in total.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.21 while generating a return on equity of 12.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New Fortress Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s (NFE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.74 in the near term. At $27.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.34. The third support level lies at $25.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.47 billion, the company has a total of 205,030K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,368 M while annual income is 194,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 579,130 K while its latest quarter income was 150,210 K.