Recent developments with The Progressive Corporation (PGR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.50 cents.

On May 26, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) opened at $129.03, lower -0.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.78 and dropped to $128.26 before settling in for the closing price of $128.93. Price fluctuations for PGR have ranged from $108.64 to $149.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -79.10% at the time writing. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.90 million.

In an organization with 55100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 126,399. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 926 shares at a rate of $136.50, taking the stock ownership to the 26,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 for $137.79, making the entire transaction worth $128,145. This insider now owns 27,251 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.37) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.47% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.7 million. That was better than the volume of 2.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.57. However, in the short run, The Progressive Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.76. Second resistance stands at $133.03. The third major resistance level sits at $134.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.99. The third support level lies at $123.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are currently 585,340K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,611 M according to its annual income of 721,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,303 M and its income totaled 447,900 K.