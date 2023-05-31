Recent developments with Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.61 cents.

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) stock priced at $11.58, down -1.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.78 and dropped to $11.31 before settling in for the closing price of $11.55. TGI’s price has ranged from $7.84 to $16.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -15.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 288.60%. With a float of $63.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 445 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.52, operating margin of +10.26, and the pretax margin is +6.94.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Triumph Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 109,300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.93, taking the stock ownership to the 29,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 6,018 for $11.01, making the entire transaction worth $66,258. This insider now owns 694,959 shares in total.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.30% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Triumph Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Triumph Group Inc.’s (TGI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.64 in the near term. At $11.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.00. The third support level lies at $10.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 749.71 million, the company has a total of 65,011K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,379 M while annual income is 89,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 393,290 K while its latest quarter income was -17,540 K.