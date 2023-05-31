Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) kicked off at the price of $25.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 30, 2023, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) trading session started at the price of $25.75. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.885 and dropped to $24.94 before settling in for the closing price of $25.48. A 52-week range for SIX has been $16.83 – $31.29.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.20%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.21 million.

The firm has a total of 1450 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.86, operating margin of +27.92, and the pretax margin is +14.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 38,047. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $25.36, taking the stock ownership to the 84,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 1,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $24,995. This insider now owns 83,237 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.85) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.38. The third major resistance level sits at $26.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.04.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

There are 83,284K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.08 billion. As of now, sales total 1,358 M while income totals 108,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 142,190 K while its last quarter net income were -69,860 K.