SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.31% last month.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $7.14, down -4.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.165 and dropped to $6.84 before settling in for the closing price of $7.19. Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has traded in a range of $5.72-$10.43.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 8.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 129.60%. With a float of $82.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1172 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +6.17.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 137,408. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 13,778 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 206,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 17,778 for $9.47, making the entire transaction worth $168,278. This insider now owns 199,033 shares in total.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.10 in the near term. At $7.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.64. The third support level lies at $6.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 582.50 million has total of 83,720K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,973 M in contrast with the sum of 100,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 487,800 K and last quarter income was 16,300 K.