Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) plunged -0.74 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 26, 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) opened at $16.12, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.22 and dropped to $16.09 before settling in for the closing price of $16.22. Price fluctuations for TAK have ranged from $12.28 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.40% at the time writing. With a float of $3.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47347 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.64, operating margin of +15.15, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 5.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.08% during the next five years compared to -3.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s (TAK) raw stochastic average was set at 46.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.18 in the near term. At $16.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Key Stats

There are currently 3,164,592K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 29,803 M according to its annual income of 2,346 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,230 M and its income totaled 235,440 K.