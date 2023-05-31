The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is -3.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) stock priced at $24.11, down -0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.28 and dropped to $23.41 before settling in for the closing price of $23.91. AZEK’s price has ranged from $15.12 to $30.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.10%. With a float of $146.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2182 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +10.50, and the pretax margin is +7.67.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of The AZEK Company Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 170,520,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000,000 shares at a rate of $24.36, taking the stock ownership to the 7,325,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 7,000,000 for $24.36, making the entire transaction worth $170,520,000. This insider now owns 7,326,090 shares in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 5.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The AZEK Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, The AZEK Company Inc.’s (AZEK) raw stochastic average was set at 27.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.21 in the near term. At $24.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.94. The third support level lies at $22.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.55 billion, the company has a total of 150,932K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,356 M while annual income is 75,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 377,690 K while its latest quarter income was 16,270 K.