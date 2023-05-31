Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) volume exceeds 14.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 26, 2023, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) opened at $3.59, lower -10.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.80. Price fluctuations for TIO have ranged from $0.54 to $5.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 51.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Looking closely at Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO), its last 5-days average volume was 11.04 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 53.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 194.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.21. However, in the short run, Tingo Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.92. Second resistance stands at $4.44. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.14.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

There are currently 163,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 622.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 146,040 K according to its annual income of -47,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 851,250 K and its income totaled 176,740 K.