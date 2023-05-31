TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) 20 Days SMA touches -22.75%: The odds favor the bear

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.80, plunging -25.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.19. Within the past 52 weeks, TCRX’s price has moved between $1.45 and $6.03.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.60%. With a float of $17.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 136 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.05, operating margin of -492.32, and the pretax margin is -489.26.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TScan Therapeutics Inc. is 6.91%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 4,941. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,158 shares at a rate of $1.56, taking the stock ownership to the 32,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,842 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $4,276. This insider now owns 29,727 shares in total.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.74) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -489.26 while generating a return on equity of -50.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Trading Performance Indicators

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 1.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s (TCRX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 257.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 169.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.81 in the near term. At $3.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.47.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.93 million based on 24,226K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,540 K and income totals -66,220 K. The company made 6,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.