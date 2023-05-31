UBS Group AG (UBS) last year’s performance of 4.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 30, 2023, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) trading session started at the price of $19.75, that was -1.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.8193 and dropped to $19.40 before settling in for the closing price of $19.85. A 52-week range for UBS has been $13.62 – $22.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.20%. With a float of $3.04 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.07 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73814 employees.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UBS Group AG stocks. The insider ownership of UBS Group AG is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 56.39%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.54) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +22.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.12% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UBS Group AG (UBS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Looking closely at UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, UBS Group AG’s (UBS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.65. However, in the short run, UBS Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.73. Second resistance stands at $19.98. The third major resistance level sits at $20.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.89.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Key Stats

There are 3,480,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 66.27 billion. As of now, sales total 39,724 M while income totals 7,629 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,558 M while its last quarter net income were 1,029 M.