VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) last year’s performance of -46.11% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.85, plunging -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.895 and dropped to $3.77 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. Within the past 52 weeks, EGY’s price has moved between $3.51 and $8.77.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -46.80%. With a float of $104.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.77 million.

The firm has a total of 185 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.54, operating margin of +50.84, and the pretax margin is +34.82.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 19,750. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 26,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 6,693 for $3.73, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 108,107 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +14.50 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 21.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.97. The third major resistance level sits at $4.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.68.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 412.13 million based on 106,773K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 354,330 K and income totals 51,890 K. The company made 80,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.