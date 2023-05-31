Search
Sana Meer
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10,050 K

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.24, plunging -0.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2425 and dropped to $0.231 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Within the past 52 weeks, VQS’s price has moved between $0.18 and $1.71.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 31.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.00%. With a float of $27.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.65 million.

In an organization with 483 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.55, operating margin of -26.62, and the pretax margin is -20.32.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VIQ Solutions Inc. is 20.75%, while institutional ownership is 8.08%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -18.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.25 million. That was better than the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3029, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4312. However, in the short run, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2401. Second resistance stands at $0.2470. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2516. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2286, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2240. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2171.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.01 million based on 34,650K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 45,840 K and income totals -8,710 K. The company made 10,050 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.

