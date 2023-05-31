VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 356,700 K

On May 30, 2023, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) opened at $6.71, higher 0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.76 and dropped to $6.42 before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. Price fluctuations for VZIO have ranged from $6.47 to $13.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.10% at the time writing. With a float of $66.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.58, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +0.35.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VIZIO Holding Corp. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 152,094. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 21,130 shares at a rate of $7.20, taking the stock ownership to the 471,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s insider sold 9,737 for $7.20, making the entire transaction worth $70,058. This insider now owns 159,070 shares in total.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.02 while generating a return on equity of -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 119.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s (VZIO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.81 in the near term. At $6.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.13.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Key Stats

There are currently 195,473K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,863 M according to its annual income of -400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 356,700 K and its income totaled -700 K.