Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) last year’s performance of 49.70% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 30, 2023, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) opened at $7.61, lower -0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.76 and dropped to $7.44 before settling in for the closing price of $7.48. Price fluctuations for WEAV have ranged from $2.91 to $8.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $61.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 806 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.37, operating margin of -34.97, and the pretax margin is -34.92.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weave Communications Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 28,386. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 5,353 shares at a rate of $5.30, taking the stock ownership to the 601,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec sold 2,500 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $13,267. This insider now owns 745,104 shares in total.

Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -35.00 while generating a return on equity of -50.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.27 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Weave Communications Inc.’s (WEAV) raw stochastic average was set at 86.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.67 in the near term. At $7.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.03.

Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) Key Stats

There are currently 66,721K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 505.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 142,120 K according to its annual income of -49,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,570 K and its income totaled -7,860 K.