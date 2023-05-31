WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) posted a -3.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 30, 2023, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) opened at $7.97, lower -2.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.995 and dropped to $7.65 before settling in for the closing price of $7.91. Price fluctuations for WOW have ranged from $7.50 to $22.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -9.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.40% at the time writing. With a float of $53.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1390 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.13, operating margin of +4.71, and the pretax margin is -3.23.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 91,442. In this transaction Chief Customer Exper. Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 220,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 22,000 for $18.80, making the entire transaction worth $413,706. This insider now owns 330,208 shares in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of -0.35 while generating a return on equity of -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc.’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 3.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.91 in the near term. At $8.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.22.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

There are currently 84,875K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 646.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 704,900 K according to its annual income of -2,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 172,200 K and its income totaled -38,000 K.