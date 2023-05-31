YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.44% last month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) kicked off on May 30, 2023, at the price of $10.99, up 1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.30 and dropped to $10.81 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has traded in a range of $2.82-$13.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 58.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.70%. With a float of $387.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22032 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.38, operating margin of +15.05, and the pretax margin is +13.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

The latest stats from [YPF Sociedad Anonima, YPF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was inferior to 2.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 58.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.62. The third major resistance level sits at $11.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.64. The third support level lies at $10.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.46 billion has total of 393,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,757 M in contrast with the sum of 2,228 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,238 M and last quarter income was 341,000 K.