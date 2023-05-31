Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.98% last month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) on May 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $57.24, plunging -2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.72 and dropped to $55.70 before settling in for the closing price of $57.49. Within the past 52 weeks, YUMC’s price has moved between $38.47 and $64.70.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.40%. With a float of $403.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 145000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.90, operating margin of +8.71, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 5,894,521. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 95,171 shares at a rate of $61.94, taking the stock ownership to the 317,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,800 for $61.94, making the entire transaction worth $173,422. This insider now owns 256,723 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +4.62 while generating a return on equity of 6.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.04% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.45 in the near term. At $58.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.55. The third support level lies at $53.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.17 billion based on 417,833K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,569 M and income totals 442,000 K. The company made 2,917 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 289,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.