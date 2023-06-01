-19.37% percent quarterly performance for The AES Corporation (AES) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on May 30, 2023, with The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) stock priced at $19.98, up 0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.335 and dropped to $19.885 before settling in for the closing price of $19.87. AES’s price has ranged from $18.62 to $29.89 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.80%. With a float of $665.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $712.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.19, operating margin of +18.55, and the pretax margin is -1.34.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 21,283,409. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 748,625 shares at a rate of $28.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,285,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 19,280 for $21.68, making the entire transaction worth $418,073. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.33 while generating a return on equity of -13.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The AES Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

Looking closely at The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), its last 5-days average volume was 5.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 4.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.38. However, in the short run, The AES Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.19. Second resistance stands at $20.49. The third major resistance level sits at $20.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.30.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.37 billion, the company has a total of 669,336K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,617 M while annual income is -546,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,239 M while its latest quarter income was 151,000 K.