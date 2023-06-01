89bio Inc. (ETNB) recent quarterly performance of 30.87% is not showing the real picture

As on May 31, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.50% to $18.23. During the day, the stock rose to $18.36 and sunk to $17.0341 before settling in for the price of $17.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $2.75-$18.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.12.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. 89bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s insider sold 13,683 shares at the rate of 18.11, making the entire transaction reach 247,799 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 164,971. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,721 for 14.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 130,379. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,578 in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in the upcoming year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [89bio Inc., ETNB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.3 million was lower the volume of 1.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.48% that was lower than 81.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.