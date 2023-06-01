A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) as it 5-day change was -25.18%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 8.49% to $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.12 and sunk to $0.9781 before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.63.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 10.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $207.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8478, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5824.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 204 workers. It has generated 1,427,327 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -451,522. The stock had 6.15 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.45, operating margin was -21.59 and Pretax Margin of -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 95,478 shares at the rate of 1.22, making the entire transaction reach 116,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 574,037. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 63,186 for 1.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 77,270. This particular insider is now the holder of 524,344 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

[Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.1944.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.13% that was higher than 136.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.