A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) as it 5-day change was -5.94%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.77% at $19.33. During the day, the stock rose to $19.445 and sunk to $19.045 before settling in for the price of $19.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $18.01-$30.31.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 213 employees. It has generated 7,955,366 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,157,901. The stock had 10.57 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.19, operating margin was +63.37 and Pretax Margin of +62.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 104.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s Director sold 7,500,000 shares at the rate of 24.26, making the entire transaction reach 181,950,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,296,077. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for 24.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181,950,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,296,077 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +52.27 while generating a return on equity of 74.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.45, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.86.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.9 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.12% that was lower than 38.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.