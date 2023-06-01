Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) PE Ratio stood at $6.54: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) set off with pace as it heaved 0.16% to $48.96. During the day, the stock rose to $49.16 and sunk to $47.07 before settling in for the price of $48.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASO posted a 52-week range of $32.86-$69.02.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22010 employees. It has generated 290,685 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 28,546. The stock had 353.11 Receivables turnover and 1.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.93, operating margin was +13.23 and Pretax Margin of +12.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 108.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax sold 349 shares at the rate of 60.41, making the entire transaction reach 21,083 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 176. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain sold 11,969 for 61.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 730,947. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,742 in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.81) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 40.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.10% and is forecasted to reach 8.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 62.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.14.

In the same vein, ASO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., ASO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.22% While, its Average True Range was 2.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.18% that was higher than 37.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.