Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) EPS growth this year is 493.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.48% to $33.02. During the day, the stock rose to $34.46 and sunk to $32.41 before settling in for the price of $34.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$40.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 21.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 493.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $893.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.23.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 91 workers. It has generated 558,560 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 103,846. The stock had 5.63 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.56, operating margin was +15.35 and Pretax Margin of +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 18,000 shares at the rate of 29.00, making the entire transaction reach 522,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,018. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT sold 960 for 27.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,651 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 493.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.11, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 297.73.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 1.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.30% that was lower than 98.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.