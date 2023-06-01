Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.47 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.16% at $3.99. During the day, the stock rose to $4.1965 and sunk to $3.99 before settling in for the price of $4.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVIR posted a 52-week range of $2.94-$9.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -201.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $329.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.81.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director sold 16,166 shares at the rate of 5.16, making the entire transaction reach 83,352 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 778,353. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Director sold 25,500 for 5.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 131,333. This particular insider is now the holder of 794,519 in total.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -201.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.84 in the upcoming year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 51.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28.

In the same vein, AVIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.34% that was higher than 73.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.