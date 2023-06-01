AutoNation Inc. (AN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $660.28K

As on May 31, 2023, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) started slowly as it slid -6.88% to $130.92. During the day, the stock rose to $137.425 and sunk to $129.91 before settling in for the price of $140.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AN posted a 52-week range of $94.92-$158.30.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $121.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23600 employees. It has generated 1,143,432 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 58,377. The stock had 32.77 Receivables turnover and 2.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.77, operating margin was +7.39 and Pretax Margin of +6.79.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. AutoNation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 31,477 shares at the rate of 133.47, making the entire transaction reach 4,201,125 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,199,146. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 37,156 for 137.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,104,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,230,623 in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.74) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 62.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.70% and is forecasted to reach 20.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AutoNation Inc. (AN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.32, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.06.

In the same vein, AN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.60, a figure that is expected to reach 5.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AutoNation Inc., AN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.56 million was lower the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.09% While, its Average True Range was 4.59.

Raw Stochastic average of AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.25% that was lower than 40.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.