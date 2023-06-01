Search
Shaun Noe
BiomX Inc. (PHGE) went up 13.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 13.56% to $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.37 and sunk to $0.32 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHGE posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$1.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2920, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3450.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BiomX Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.48%, in contrast to 20.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22, this organization’s Chief Business Officer bought 3,192 shares at the rate of 0.27, making the entire transaction reach 872 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,914. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Chief Business Officer bought 6,521 for 0.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,832. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,722 in total.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -82.59.

BiomX Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.90%.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BiomX Inc. (PHGE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, PHGE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87.

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

[BiomX Inc., PHGE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0363.

Raw Stochastic average of BiomX Inc. (PHGE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.83% that was higher than 138.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

