Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price increase of 22.94% at $0.24. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4289 and sunk to $0.2005 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BJDX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$1.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -165.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3342, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6146.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 20,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,000.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -165.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.44.

In the same vein, BJDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.89 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.0670.

Raw Stochastic average of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 182.65% that was higher than 114.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

