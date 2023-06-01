Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) EPS is poised to hit 0.30 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.63% to $8.22. During the day, the stock rose to $8.56 and sunk to $8.16 before settling in for the price of $8.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRKL posted a 52-week range of $7.00-$15.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $713.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.18.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 813 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 434,255 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +38.43 and Pretax Margin of +37.83.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 85.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s CEO, Brookline Bank bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 8.43, making the entire transaction reach 42,150 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,500. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Co-President & CFO bought 2,000 for 8.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 133,197 in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +29.66 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.91, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.25.

In the same vein, BRKL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Brookline Bancorp Inc., BRKL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.51 million was inferior to the volume of 0.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.63% that was higher than 40.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.