Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) average volume reaches $2.03M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) flaunted slowness of -11.01% at $4.85, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.43 and sunk to $4.7101 before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFRG posted a 52-week range of $2.47-$9.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -345.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5396.94, operating margin was -24558.01 and Pretax Margin of -28024.87.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. industry. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 71.72%, in contrast to 6.97% institutional ownership.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -28024.87.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -345.70%.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3036.10.

In the same vein, BFRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., BFRG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.