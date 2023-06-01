Can Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) hike of 1.74% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 30, 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) trading session started at the price of $14.68, that was 5.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.83 and dropped to $14.665 before settling in for the closing price of $14.41. A 52-week range for TWST has been $11.46 – $58.76.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 80.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 989 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.38, operating margin of -122.33, and the pretax margin is -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 109.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 132,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.20, taking the stock ownership to the 29,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,340 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.12) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 18.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.79 in the near term. At $16.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.06. The third support level lies at $13.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

There are 57,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 901.22 million. As of now, sales total 203,570 K while income totals -217,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 60,180 K while its last quarter net income were -59,160 K.