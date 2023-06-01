Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) PE Ratio stood at $9.33: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.69% to $41.80. During the day, the stock rose to $43.265 and sunk to $41.42 before settling in for the price of $43.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSIQ posted a 52-week range of $26.86-$47.69.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 135.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18423 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.91, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of +4.77.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Canadian Solar Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.00%, in contrast to 58.70% institutional ownership.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.61) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 12.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 135.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.33, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, CSIQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

[Canadian Solar Inc., CSIQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.43% that was lower than 53.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.