Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.49M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.72% to $0.45. During the day, the stock rose to $0.476 and sunk to $0.4488 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$1.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 164.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6960, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1066.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Castor Maritime Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 164.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.36, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.56.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Castor Maritime Inc., CTRM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.96 million was inferior to the volume of 1.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.0500.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.02% that was lower than 85.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.