China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is -10.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 11.46% to $0.62. During the day, the stock rose to $0.63 and sunk to $0.555 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.67.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 24.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6924, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8697.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 257 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 144,798 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -46,292. The stock had 0.68 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.61, operating margin was -29.94 and Pretax Margin of -24.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.31%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -31.97 while generating a return on equity of -4.66.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79.

In the same vein, CLEU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

[China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.0561.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.83% that was lower than 78.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.