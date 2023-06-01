Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) went down -3.91% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.91% to $1.23. During the day, the stock rose to $1.325 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$2.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -0.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $498.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $474.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $598.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1872, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3822.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4700 workers. It has generated 527,901 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,554. The stock had 3.93 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.34, operating margin was +11.68 and Pretax Margin of -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 100.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 897,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,829,046. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 897,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,829,046 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.18) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

[Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0966.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.53% that was lower than 79.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.