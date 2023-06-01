Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) EPS growth this year is 10.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 31, 2023, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) started slowly as it slid -3.26% to $16.62. During the day, the stock rose to $17.06 and sunk to $16.55 before settling in for the price of $17.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRBG posted a 52-week range of $14.01-$23.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.33.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 78.00%, in contrast to 22.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 22.92, making the entire transaction reach 687,474 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,858.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in the upcoming year.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.86.

In the same vein, CRBG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Corebridge Financial Inc., CRBG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.65 million was lower the volume of 1.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.28% that was lower than 39.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.