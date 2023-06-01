Costamare Inc. (CMRE) plunge -9.81% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.69% to $7.72. During the day, the stock rose to $7.97 and sunk to $7.71 before settling in for the price of $8.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMRE posted a 52-week range of $7.92-$14.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 22.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $964.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.66.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Costamare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.90%, in contrast to 22.60% institutional ownership.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Costamare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in the upcoming year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costamare Inc. (CMRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.72, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.65.

In the same vein, CMRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Costamare Inc., CMRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.67 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.82% that was higher than 32.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.