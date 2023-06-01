CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) last month volatility was 9.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.26% to $1.08. During the day, the stock rose to $1.16 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CURO posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$8.83.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -433.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5090, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5588.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4000 employees. It has generated 256,480 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -46,371. The stock had 0.59 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.21, operating margin was +6.73 and Pretax Margin of -18.93.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 37.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 1.09, making the entire transaction reach 218,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 366,869. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 11,660 for 1.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,629. This particular insider is now the holder of 728,557 in total.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.79) by -$0.55. This company achieved a net margin of -18.08 while generating a return on equity of -349.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -433.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -42.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, CURO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

Going through the that latest performance of [CURO Group Holdings Corp., CURO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.4 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.1199.

Raw Stochastic average of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.23% that was lower than 93.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.