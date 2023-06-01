East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) EPS growth this year is 29.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) open the trading on May 31, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.84% to $47.85. During the day, the stock rose to $49.67 and sunk to $47.39 before settling in for the price of $49.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EWBC posted a 52-week range of $33.86-$80.98.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 11.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3155 workers. It has generated 816,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +54.78 and Pretax Margin of +54.78.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. East West Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Director bought 1,250 shares at the rate of 43.60, making the entire transaction reach 54,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,445. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Director bought 6,840 for 43.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,105. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,846 in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.2) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.80% and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.61, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.94.

In the same vein, EWBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

[East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.34% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.12% that was lower than 59.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.