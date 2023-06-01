FMC Corporation (FMC) is -10.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) started the day on May 31, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.12% at $104.08. During the day, the stock rose to $104.44 and sunk to $102.63 before settling in for the price of $104.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FMC posted a 52-week range of $98.24-$134.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6600 employees. It has generated 879,136 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 126,061. The stock had 1.98 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.14, operating margin was +22.25 and Pretax Margin of +16.96.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. FMC Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 03, this organization’s President and CEO bought 4,121 shares at the rate of 115.53, making the entire transaction reach 476,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,672. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 5,000 for 127.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 638,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,061 in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.75) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.34 while generating a return on equity of 25.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.60% and is forecasted to reach 8.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FMC Corporation (FMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.11, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25.

In the same vein, FMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.28% While, its Average True Range was 2.04.

Raw Stochastic average of FMC Corporation (FMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.89% that was lower than 24.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.