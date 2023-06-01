Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is predicted to post EPS of 0.24 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2023, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.48% to $5.35. During the day, the stock rose to $5.66 and sunk to $5.275 before settling in for the price of $5.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$6.40.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $492.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $470.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.03.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 80.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22, this organization’s President and CEO; Director sold 125,000 shares at the rate of 5.52, making the entire transaction reach 690,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,649,974. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s President & CEO, Enact sold 90,691 for 6.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 567,127. This particular insider is now the holder of 258,579 in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.22, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.20.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genworth Financial Inc., GNW]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.92 million was inferior to the volume of 3.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.42% that was lower than 47.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.